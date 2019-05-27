Barrick Gold Corp Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share (ABX)

Barrick Gold Corp (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Barrick Gold in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 22nd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.46 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.45.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ABX. Desjardins raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Haywood Securities raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, GMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$17.15 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th.

TSE:ABX opened at C$16.03 on Monday. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of C$12.54 and a 1-year high of C$19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.73, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.13%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Majedie Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 0.7% during the first quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 19,959,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,874,000 after purchasing an additional 144,130 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth $28,000. Midas Management Corp bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth $1,344,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth $453,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 270.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the period.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a 50% interest in the Veladero, a gold mine located in Argentina; 50% interest in the Kalgoorlie gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in the Porgera gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zaldívar, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

