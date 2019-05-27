Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BECN. ValuEngine upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply to $40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Buckingham Research began coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Monday, February 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Beacon Roofing Supply currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.41.

NASDAQ BECN opened at $35.70 on Friday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1-year low of $24.97 and a 1-year high of $46.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.06. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. Beacon Roofing Supply’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 5,609,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.31 per share, for a total transaction of $186,861,205.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO C Eric Swank sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $200,235.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,954.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,695,000 after purchasing an additional 350,228 shares during the last quarter. Soapstone Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 11.1% during the first quarter. Soapstone Management L.P. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,080,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter worth $676,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

