BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,500 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 1,315.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Shares of CHRW opened at $79.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 52 week low of $77.72 and a 52 week high of $101.20.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 43.21% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.28%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHRW. BidaskClub upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. purchased 1,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.18 per share, with a total value of $99,982.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,500 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/27/bergankdv-wealth-management-llc-purchases-1500-shares-of-c-h-robinson-worldwide-inc-chrw.html.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.