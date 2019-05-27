BidaskClub Lowers SpartanNash (SPTN) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

SPTN has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut SpartanNash from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays cut SpartanNash from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a $13.00 price target on SpartanNash and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Pivotal Research reiterated a sell rating and set a $12.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SpartanNash from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of SPTN opened at $12.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.94. SpartanNash has a one year low of $12.67 and a one year high of $26.99. The company has a market cap of $464.14 million, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.19.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is currently 40.64%.

In other SpartanNash news, Director Elizabeth A. Nickels sold 4,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $81,596.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,502.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Yvonne R. Jackson sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $32,994.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,374.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,152 shares of company stock valued at $188,845. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPTN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. SEI Investments Co acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

