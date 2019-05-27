Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (VBK)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 126.7% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000.

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $177.52 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $139.95 and a one year high of $190.49.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

