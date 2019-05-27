BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BTAI. HC Wainwright set a $25.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity set a $21.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BTAI opened at $10.85 on Thursday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $14.79. The stock has a market cap of $169.98 million, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.59.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $302,000. 16.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.