Bitcoin Planet Price Down 11.6% Over Last 7 Days (BTPL)

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 27th. In the last week, Bitcoin Planet has traded down 11.6% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Planet coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Novaexchange. Bitcoin Planet has a total market capitalization of $7,134.00 and approximately $18.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Planet alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $166.06 or 0.01900377 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00052874 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00333332 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00012378 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006683 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011508 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00008319 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005584 BTC.

Bitcoin Planet Coin Profile

Bitcoin Planet (BTPL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_. The official website for Bitcoin Planet is bitcoin-planet.net.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Planet

Bitcoin Planet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Planet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Planet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Planet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Planet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.