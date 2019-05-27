BlackRock Inc. Increases Holdings in Humana Inc (HUM)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,190,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 186,997 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.09% of Humana worth $3,242,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Humana by 130.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $124,712,000 after buying an additional 208,595 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Humana by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,104,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,420,482,000 after buying an additional 140,864 shares during the period. BB&T Corp grew its stake in shares of Humana by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 2,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,435,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUM opened at $263.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.88. Humana Inc has a fifty-two week low of $225.65 and a fifty-two week high of $355.88.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $16.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.67 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 15.12%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HUM. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Humana to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $373.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $331.00 price target on shares of Humana and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $352.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $362.00 to $302.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.26.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

