BLAST Market Capitalization Hits $153,129.00 (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 27th. BLAST has a total market cap of $153,129.00 and approximately $162.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLAST coin can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Crex24. Over the last seven days, BLAST has traded 35.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00012889 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000046 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000143 BTC.

ZeusNetwork (ZEUS) traded up 213.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ShopZcoin (SZC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About BLAST

BLAST (BLAST) is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 48,868,980 coins. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BLAST Coin Trading

BLAST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

