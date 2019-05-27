Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) Rating Lowered to Underperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $18.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their previous target price of $23.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloomin’ Brands currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $18.37 on Thursday. Bloomin’ Brands has a twelve month low of $17.08 and a twelve month high of $23.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.30.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 124.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, insider Elizabeth A. Smith sold 116,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $2,325,196.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 411,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,230,542.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Elizabeth A. Smith sold 65,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,309,720.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 411,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,234,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 193,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 15,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

