B&M European Value Retail’s (BME) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) in a research report released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 435 ($5.68) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a GBX 445 ($5.81) price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 452.08 ($5.91).

B&M European Value Retail stock opened at GBX 347.50 ($4.54) on Thursday. B&M European Value Retail has a one year low of GBX 277.70 ($3.63) and a one year high of GBX 436.40 ($5.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.65, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.90 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This is an increase from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $2.70. This represents a yield of 1.34%. B&M European Value Retail’s payout ratio is presently 0.33%.

In related news, insider Gilles Petit bought 2,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 361 ($4.72) per share, with a total value of £8,808.40 ($11,509.73).

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a general merchandise value retailer in the United Kingdom and Germany. As of March 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 576 stores under the B&M brand in the United Kingdom; and 265 stores under the Heron Foods brand, as well as 86 stores under the Jawoll brand in Germany.

