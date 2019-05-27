BMO Capital Markets Analysts Give Canadian National Railway (CNR) a C$125.00 Price Target

BMO Capital Markets set a C$125.00 target price on Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CNR. Desjardins cut Canadian National Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$117.00 to C$116.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$135.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$110.00 to C$112.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$116.00 to C$119.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$126.80.

Shares of TSE CNR opened at C$122.98 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$96.46 and a one year high of C$127.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.87, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $90.11 billion and a PE ratio of 20.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.538 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 31.92%.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Janet Drysdale sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$124.65, for a total value of C$53,599.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,813,792.34. Also, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.58, for a total value of C$123,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,887 shares in the company, valued at C$1,963,315.46. Insiders have sold a total of 29,980 shares of company stock worth $3,467,150 in the last three months.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

