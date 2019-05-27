BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 3,538 Shares of Marcus & Millichap Inc (MMI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) by 286.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,756,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,313 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marcus & Millichap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,004,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,867,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,519,000 after buying an additional 295,608 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 1,514.5% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 209,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,193,000 after buying an additional 196,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 1,549.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,850,000 after buying an additional 187,425 shares in the last quarter. 56.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MMI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of MMI stock opened at $32.85 on Monday. Marcus & Millichap Inc has a 12-month low of $30.66 and a 12-month high of $43.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.64.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $160.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Marcus & Millichap Inc will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Mitchell R. Labar sold 787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total value of $30,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $386,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,476,833.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

