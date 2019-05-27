BOK Financial Co. (BOKF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $449.31 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) to announce sales of $449.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $455.30 million and the lowest is $444.30 million. BOK Financial posted sales of $394.96 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full year sales of $1.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $435.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.13 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 23.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BOKF shares. ValuEngine cut BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. BidaskClub upgraded BOK Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on BOK Financial to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.55.

NASDAQ BOKF traded up $1.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,885. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.23. BOK Financial has a 52 week low of $69.96 and a 52 week high of $106.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 29.50%.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total value of $868,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 147,841 shares in the company, valued at $12,838,512.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. George Kaiser Family Foundation boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 3,466,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $254,171,000 after purchasing an additional 656,365 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 83.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,068,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,105,000 after purchasing an additional 486,904 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the first quarter worth $36,698,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,754,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 1,098.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 290,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,284,000 after purchasing an additional 266,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.86% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

