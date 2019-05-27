Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $62.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.06. Booz Allen Hamilton has a twelve month low of $41.53 and a twelve month high of $62.65.

BAH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $58.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.63.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Christopher Ling sold 13,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total value of $726,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Laben sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $825,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

