Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 3,500 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 152,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 625.3% during the fourth quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3,424.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9,100.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Colrain Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 9,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock opened at $74.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.77. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $64.65 and a 1-year high of $87.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.20). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $63.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Bryan W. Milton sold 6,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $460,559.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 219,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,750,751.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $95.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Bank of America set a $105.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.81.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

