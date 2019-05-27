Brady Corp (BRC) Position Raised by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) by 24.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Brady were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Brady in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,189,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Brady by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,242,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,005,000 after purchasing an additional 536,950 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Brady by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,074,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,446,000 after purchasing an additional 208,942 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Brady by 150.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 202,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,788,000 after purchasing an additional 121,595 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Brady in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO J Michael Nauman sold 18,671 shares of Brady stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $880,524.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,981,888.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Helena Regina Nelligan sold 10,275 shares of Brady stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $495,666.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,434 shares of company stock valued at $2,790,363. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

BRC stock opened at $46.64 on Monday. Brady Corp has a 12-month low of $36.00 and a 12-month high of $50.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.98.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Brady had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $289.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Brady Corp will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Brady’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brady in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

