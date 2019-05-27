Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 545.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $156.64 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $124.85 and a one year high of $164.57.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

