Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Sells 293 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (BLK)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth $362,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 345,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $147,450,000 after acquiring an additional 17,014 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 31,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,440,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $435.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market cap of $67.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.44. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $360.79 and a 1 year high of $557.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.13 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.58% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.36 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $515.00 price target on shares of BlackRock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $491.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.38.

In other BlackRock news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 5,133 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.00, for a total value of $2,273,919.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 2,750 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.99, for a total transaction of $1,286,972.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,658 shares of company stock valued at $18,864,994 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Sells 293 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (BLK)” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/27/braun-bostich-associates-inc-sells-293-shares-of-blackrock-inc-blk.html.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.