BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 65,344 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 65,344 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $12,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 60.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.51, for a total transaction of $309,785.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $1,348,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,731 shares of company stock worth $2,027,567 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE DUK opened at $88.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $64.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Duke Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $91.67.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.9275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.60%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.70.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

