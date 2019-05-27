Brokerages Anticipate Calix Inc (CALX) to Post -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) will post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Calix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Calix posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 400%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calix will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.55 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Calix.

Get Calix alerts:

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Calix had a negative return on equity of 8.16% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $89.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.95 million.

CALX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.38.

NYSE CALX traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.54. 138,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,414. Calix has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $11.30. The company has a market capitalization of $355.12 million, a PE ratio of -19.82 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

In other news, Director Michael Matthews sold 13,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total transaction of $92,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,260 shares in the company, valued at $561,953.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Denuccio acquired 33,500 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.62 per share, with a total value of $221,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 258,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,708,986.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,106 shares of company stock valued at $132,470 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Calix by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,310,397 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,189,000 after purchasing an additional 129,974 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Calix by 2.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,982,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,968,000 after purchasing an additional 76,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Calix by 8.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,386,277 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,329,000 after acquiring an additional 179,717 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Calix by 8.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,386,277 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,329,000 after acquiring an additional 179,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Calix by 9.0% in the first quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 1,704,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,121,000 after acquiring an additional 141,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calix (CALX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.