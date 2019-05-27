Brokerages Anticipate VICI Properties Inc (VICI) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) will report earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.38. VICI Properties reported earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.54. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for VICI Properties.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.11 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 62.92% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VICI shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.46.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,089,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,764,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971,145 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $2,785,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,508,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,996,000 after acquiring an additional 396,900 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 585.5% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 407,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,925,000 after acquiring an additional 348,400 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 763,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,715,000 after acquiring an additional 367,616 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $22.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.07. VICI Properties has a 1-year low of $17.64 and a 1-year high of $23.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 87.48 and a current ratio of 87.48.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

