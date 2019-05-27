Brokerages Set Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG) Price Target at $29.00

Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ATSG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. BidaskClub lowered Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 8th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $26.00 price target on Air Transport Services Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Shares of ATSG traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.97. 178,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,774. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.94. Air Transport Services Group has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $25.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $348.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.01 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 7.33%. As a group, analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Crippen bought 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.58 per share, for a total transaction of $117,306.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 36,700 shares in the company, valued at $755,286. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Coretz bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $543,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,718,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 65,475 shares of company stock valued at $1,370,581. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATSG. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,305,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,151 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the first quarter worth $16,402,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 130.5% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,191,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,453,000 after purchasing an additional 674,363 shares in the last quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,053,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,837,000 after purchasing an additional 643,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,031,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,140,000 after purchasing an additional 555,498 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

