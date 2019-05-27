Brokerages Set Davita Inc (DVA) Target Price at $65.57

Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.57.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DVA shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Davita from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Davita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Davita in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Davita from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Davita by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,931,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280,413 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Davita in the fourth quarter worth $274,676,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Davita by 5.5% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,755,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,596,000 after acquiring an additional 144,876 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Davita by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,645,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,626,000 after acquiring an additional 66,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Davita by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,226,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,561,000 after acquiring an additional 362,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Davita stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,221,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Davita has a 12-month low of $47.50 and a 12-month high of $79.11. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.28.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). Davita had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Davita will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Davita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

