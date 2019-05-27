Brokerages Set Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) Price Target at $39.44

Shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.56.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HRL shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Lori J. Marco sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $540,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,514.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Glenn S. Forbes sold 4,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $201,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,683. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 274,705 shares of company stock valued at $12,116,336 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 32,167,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,403,000 after buying an additional 410,107 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,792,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,957,000 after purchasing an additional 280,958 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 6,440.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,355,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288,779 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,248,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,055,000 after purchasing an additional 598,442 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,595,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,400 shares during the period. 43.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HRL traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.27. 5,651,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,519,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.12. Hormel Foods has a twelve month low of $35.12 and a twelve month high of $46.26.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

