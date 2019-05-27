Brokerages Set Kellogg (K) PT at $62.98

Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.98.

K has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $69.00 price objective on Kellogg and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Buckingham Research set a $67.00 price objective on Kellogg and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded Kellogg from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank set a $60.00 price objective on Kellogg and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 8th.

NYSE:K traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.56. 949,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,181,509. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $53.14 and a 12 month high of $74.98. The company has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. Kellogg had a return on equity of 43.13% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 51.73%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $5,398,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $33,851,000. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 5,672.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,568,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,541,399 shares during the period. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 87.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

