Brokerages Set PennantPark Investment Corp. (PNNT) Target Price at $7.50

PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.50.

PNNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Compass Point downgraded PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on PennantPark Investment in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, Chairman Arthur H. Penn bought 15,000 shares of PennantPark Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.58 per share, for a total transaction of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 193,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,272,637.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Arthur H. Penn bought 16,000 shares of PennantPark Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.52 per share, with a total value of $104,320.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 193,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,033.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 3,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNNT opened at $6.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.51 million, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.21. PennantPark Investment has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The asset manager reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $28.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.89 million. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 7.94%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PennantPark Investment will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

