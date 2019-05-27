Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $179.06.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BURL. ValuEngine upgraded Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $164.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Burlington Stores to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th.

In related news, insider Fred Hand sold 6,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $908,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,282 shares in the company, valued at $8,579,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Vecchio sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.75, for a total value of $135,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,015 shares of company stock worth $16,733,335. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BURL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,907,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,564,000 after purchasing an additional 937,224 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Burlington Stores by 244.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,015,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,126,000 after acquiring an additional 720,897 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 52.3% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,034,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,746,000 after buying an additional 698,669 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,024,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 47.2% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,698,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,172,000 after buying an additional 545,036 shares during the period.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $154.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 897,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,227. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $134.59 and a one year high of $180.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.16.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 226.76% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

