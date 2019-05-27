Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (COG) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,877,311 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271,831 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $48,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COG. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 30,903,602 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $755,173,000 after buying an additional 820,881 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,654,486 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $126,159,000 after buying an additional 237,315 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,263,003 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $117,628,000 after buying an additional 227,448 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,886,894 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $109,222,000 after buying an additional 114,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Sunday, April 21st. TD Securities raised their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim set a $27.00 target price on Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.08.

In other news, insider Jeffrey W. Hutton sold 150,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total value of $3,935,299.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 629,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,430,239.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $25.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.62. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $641.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.71 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 29.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.86%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

