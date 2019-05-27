Cadence Bank NA Invests $337,000 in Humana Inc (HUM)

Cadence Bank NA acquired a new position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Humana by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Exane Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Humana from $390.00 to $352.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Humana in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $266.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $331.00 target price on Humana and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Humana from $362.00 to $302.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.26.

HUM stock opened at $263.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Humana Inc has a 52-week low of $225.65 and a 52-week high of $355.88.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.67 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Humana Inc will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.12%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Cadence Bank NA Invests $337,000 in Humana Inc (HUM)” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/27/cadence-bank-na-invests-337000-in-humana-inc-hum.html.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.