California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 61,122 Shares of SLM Corp (SLM)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 7.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 728,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 61,122 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in SLM were worth $7,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in SLM by 69.2% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in SLM in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in SLM in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SLM during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in SLM during the 4th quarter worth $83,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLM. ValuEngine raised shares of SLM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush set a $13.00 target price on shares of SLM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Oppenheimer set a $14.00 target price on shares of SLM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. SLM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

SLM stock opened at $9.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. SLM Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $12.16.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The credit services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $402.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.70 million. SLM had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SLM Corp will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.21%.

In other news, EVP Paul F. Thome sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $277,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 208,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,343.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $761,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,805 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,625 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

