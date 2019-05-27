California State Teachers Retirement System Has $107.47 Million Stake in Chubb Ltd (CB)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 767,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,952 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Chubb were worth $107,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CB. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Chubb by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,006,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,059,000 after buying an additional 223,100 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Chubb by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 37,280,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,982,160,000 after buying an additional 417,887 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Chubb by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,205,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,256,000 after buying an additional 203,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Klingenstein LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $372,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CB. UBS Group lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $146.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chubb from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total transaction of $2,412,771.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 192,265 shares in the company, valued at $25,946,161.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul J. Krump sold 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $500,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,178,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,329 shares of company stock valued at $3,196,761 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb stock opened at $148.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $67.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82. Chubb Ltd has a one year low of $119.54 and a one year high of $148.39.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 11.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.93%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

