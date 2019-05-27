California State Teachers Retirement System Has $75.36 Million Position in Illumina, Inc. (ILMN)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 242,566 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Illumina were worth $75,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Illumina by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 86 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its position in shares of Illumina by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,887 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,090 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illumina alerts:

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 298 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.63, for a total transaction of $90,779.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,735.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,300 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.96, for a total transaction of $1,062,468.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,629 shares of company stock worth $16,653,327. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Illumina stock opened at $312.45 on Monday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $261.61 and a 52 week high of $372.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.62, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.15.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.26. Illumina had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. OTR Global lowered Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Leerink Swann upgraded Illumina to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $380.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $339.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target (down previously from $360.00) on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.58.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/27/california-state-teachers-retirement-system-has-75-36-million-position-in-illumina-inc-ilmn.html.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.