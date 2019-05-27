Callaway Golf Co (ELY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.20.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Sunday, May 12th. Finally, Imperial Capital dropped their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 7th.

In other news, Director Russell L. Fleischer purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $73,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,920.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.14 per share, for a total transaction of $151,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 21,575 shares of company stock worth $324,630. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Advisors LLC increased its position in Callaway Golf by 0.6% during the first quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 97,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Callaway Golf by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Callaway Golf by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its position in Callaway Golf by 30.0% during the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Callaway Golf by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 211,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ELY opened at $15.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.59. Callaway Golf has a twelve month low of $14.44 and a twelve month high of $24.67.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $516.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.07 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Callaway Golf’s dividend payout ratio is 3.74%.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

