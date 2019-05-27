Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 772 Shares of General Motors (GM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 120,473 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,936 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 432,540 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 26,555 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 29,985 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 13,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $35.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $49.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.27. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.56 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.94.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $34.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 22.67%. General Motors’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

In related news, VP Christopher Hatto sold 8,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $339,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dhivya Suryadevara sold 34,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total transaction of $1,299,874.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,741 shares in the company, valued at $401,713.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GM shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Motors to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nomura set a $42.00 price objective on shares of General Motors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

