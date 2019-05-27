Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to Post FY2020 Earnings of $12.26 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) – Equities research analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report issued on Thursday, May 23rd. Cormark analyst M. Grauman now forecasts that the company will earn $12.26 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $13.24.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported C$3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.12 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.62 billion.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CM. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$115.00 to C$121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$140.00 to C$135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Desjardins lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$125.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$128.00 to C$120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CSFB set a C$116.00 target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$122.00.

Shares of CM opened at C$104.56 on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of C$99.51 and a 12-month high of C$125.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.23%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

