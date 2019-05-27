CareDx (CDNA) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) from a c rating to a d rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CDNA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareDx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CareDx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CareDx in a research report on Friday, February 15th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CareDx from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a hold rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research report on Monday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CareDx has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.17.

Get CareDx alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $31.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.15 and a beta of 1.09. CareDx has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $39.38.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.27 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 52.93% and a negative net margin of 51.21%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CareDx will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Brian Bell sold 2,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $70,684.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,553. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total transaction of $1,711,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 458,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,691,237.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,346 shares of company stock valued at $7,364,503 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 6.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 2.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 85.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 35.8% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.