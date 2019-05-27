Career Education Corp. (CECO) Short Interest Up 66.4% in April

Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,911,752 shares, an increase of 66.4% from the April 15th total of 1,148,940 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 613,476 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Shares of Career Education stock opened at $19.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.68. Career Education has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $19.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Get Career Education alerts:

Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $157.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.07 million. Career Education had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Career Education will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CECO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Career Education by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,142,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,823,000 after acquiring an additional 38,158 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Career Education by 6.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,188,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,526,000 after acquiring an additional 253,599 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Career Education by 13.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,788,000 after acquiring an additional 382,842 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Career Education by 37.7% during the first quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,447,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,919,000 after acquiring an additional 396,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Career Education by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,432,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,356,000 after acquiring an additional 165,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CECO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Career Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Career Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Career Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Career Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Career Education in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Career Education Corp. (CECO) Short Interest Up 66.4% in April” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/27/career-education-corp-ceco-short-interest-up-66-4-in-april.html.

About Career Education

Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), and All Other Campuses.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Career Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Career Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.