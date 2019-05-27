Career Education Corp. (CECO) Short Interest Up 66.4% in April

Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,911,752 shares, an increase of 66.4% from the April 15th total of 1,148,940 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 613,476 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.
Shares of Career Education stock opened at $19.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.68. Career Education has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $19.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.05.
Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $157.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.07 million. Career Education had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Career Education will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CECO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Career Education by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,142,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,823,000 after acquiring an additional 38,158 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Career Education by 6.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,188,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,526,000 after acquiring an additional 253,599 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Career Education by 13.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,788,000 after acquiring an additional 382,842 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Career Education by 37.7% during the first quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,447,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,919,000 after acquiring an additional 396,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Career Education by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,432,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,356,000 after acquiring an additional 165,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently weighed in on CECO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Career Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Career Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Career Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Career Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Career Education in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.
About Career Education
Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), and All Other Campuses.
