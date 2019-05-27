Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (CTT) Shares Bought by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 299,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Catchmark Timber Trust were worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 162,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 52,866 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 971.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 121,830 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 13,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 59,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 13,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTT opened at $9.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $478.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Catchmark Timber Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $13.08.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $22.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.30 million. Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 154.70% and a negative return on equity of 41.60%. Research analysts expect that Catchmark Timber Trust Inc will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. Catchmark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -21.18%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catchmark Timber Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

In other Catchmark Timber Trust news, insider Brian M. Davis purchased 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $31,062.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,073.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald S. Moss purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.52 per share, with a total value of $95,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,224 shares in the company, valued at $544,772.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

