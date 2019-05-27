CBTX Inc (CBTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX) have received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. CBTX’s rating score has declined by 200% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $35.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned CBTX an industry rank of 143 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get CBTX alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CBTX. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CBTX in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th.

CBTX opened at $27.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $715.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.93. CBTX has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $36.82 million for the quarter. CBTX had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 31.19%. Equities analysts expect that CBTX will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CBTX by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,139,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,494,000 after purchasing an additional 59,255 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CBTX by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 654,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,236,000 after acquiring an additional 24,867 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CBTX by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 630,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,407,000 after acquiring an additional 287,888 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in CBTX by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 630,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,407,000 after acquiring an additional 287,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in CBTX by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,172,000 after acquiring an additional 62,004 shares in the last quarter. 28.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CBTX

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

See Also: Roth IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CBTX (CBTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CBTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.