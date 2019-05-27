Centrality Reaches Market Capitalization of $30.92 Million (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. During the last week, Centrality has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar. One Centrality token can now be bought for $0.0383 or 0.00000437 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including UEX, HitBTC and Cryptopia. Centrality has a total market capitalization of $30.92 million and $806.00 worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Centrality alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004898 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00390591 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011442 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001560 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $115.02 or 0.01311404 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00140939 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004255 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Centrality Token Profile

Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 807,378,102 tokens. Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai.

Centrality Token Trading

Centrality can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, UEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrality should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centrality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrality and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.