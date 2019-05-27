Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Invests $229,000 in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (XMPT) Stock

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Harborview Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,708,000. 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 140,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 17,405 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $493,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after acquiring an additional 75,694 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $26.48 on Monday. VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $23.01 and a 1-year high of $26.52.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0944 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%.

