Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 575 iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI)

Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 52.5% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter.

MCHI opened at $54.88 on Monday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12 month low of $50.45 and a 12 month high of $72.16.

iShares MSCI China ETF Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

