CFun Price Hits $0.0005 (CFUN)

CFun (CURRENCY:CFUN) traded 34.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. One CFun coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including $50.98, $5.60, $7.50 and $24.68. During the last seven days, CFun has traded 18.6% higher against the US dollar. CFun has a market cap of $194,469.00 and $9,780.00 worth of CFun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004714 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.73 or 0.00398336 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011615 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001528 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $107.53 or 0.01233419 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00139796 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004146 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00013995 BTC.

CFun Profile

CFun’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 429,429,737 coins. The official website for CFun is www.cfunproject.com. CFun’s official Twitter account is @CFunproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CFun Coin Trading

CFun can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CFun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CFun should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CFun using one of the exchanges listed above.

