Chemical Financial Co. (CHFC) Holdings Raised by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Chemical Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHFC) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,142 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,446 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Chemical Financial were worth $7,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chemical Financial in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chemical Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Chemical Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chemical Financial by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chemical Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHFC stock opened at $39.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.43. Chemical Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $34.62 and a twelve month high of $59.46.

Chemical Financial (NASDAQ:CHFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $187.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.40 million. Chemical Financial had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 29.14%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chemical Financial Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Chemical Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.52%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Chemical Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chemical Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Raymond James set a $55.00 price objective on Chemical Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Chemical Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Chemical Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.71.

Chemical Financial Profile

Chemical Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company of Chemical Bank that offers a range of banking and fiduciary products and services to residents and business customers. It offers business and personal checking accounts, savings and individual retirement accounts, time deposit instruments, electronically accessed banking products, residential and commercial real estate financing, commercial lending, consumer financing, debit cards, safe deposit box, money transfer, automated teller machines, insurance and investment products, corporate and personal wealth management, and mortgage banking and other banking services.

