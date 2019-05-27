CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires New Stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (GTLS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 1,114.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 745,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,509,000 after purchasing an additional 684,498 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 8,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Gabelli downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.14.

In related news, CAO Michael Schmit sold 464 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.65, for a total value of $42,989.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,231.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTLS opened at $76.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $57.88 and a one year high of $95.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $289.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.33 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

