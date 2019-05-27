CIBC Asset Management Inc Invests $223,000 in Livent Corporation (LTHM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Livent Corporation (NASDAQ:LTHM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LTHM. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Livent during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Livent during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Livent during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Livent during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Livent during the first quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of NASDAQ LTHM opened at $6.90 on Monday. Livent Corporation has a 12 month low of $6.67 and a 12 month high of $19.90.

Livent (NASDAQ:LTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $98.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.43 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

LTHM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Livent to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $18.00 price target on Livent and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Bank of America set a $16.00 price target on Livent and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Gabelli initiated coverage on Livent in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.47.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

