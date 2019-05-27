Cigna Corp (CI) Stake Increased by Tech Square Trading LP

Tech Square Trading LP grew its position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 124.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,592 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Cigna accounts for about 1.1% of Tech Square Trading LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Tech Square Trading LP’s holdings in Cigna were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in Cigna by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH raised its position in Cigna by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 68,505 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,017,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in Cigna by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 25,067 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 13,766 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Cigna by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,865 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC raised its position in Cigna by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 272 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $45,812.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian C. Evanko purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $163.40 per share, for a total transaction of $326,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CI shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cigna from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $304.00 to $299.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.85.

Shares of NYSE CI traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $149.48. 2,269,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,675,843. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.69. Cigna Corp has a twelve month low of $141.95 and a twelve month high of $226.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $33.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business’s revenue was up 192.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

