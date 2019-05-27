Cimarex Energy (XEC) Upgraded by Capital One Financial to Overweight

Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Ifs Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Sunday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Imperial Capital reissued an outperform rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (up previously from $79.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cimarex Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $105.83.

Cimarex Energy stock opened at $64.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.31. Cimarex Energy has a 1-year low of $55.62 and a 1-year high of $103.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.51 million. Cimarex Energy had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.81%.

In other news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $69,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in Cimarex Energy by 462.0% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Cimarex Energy by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

