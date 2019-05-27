CIRCOR International, Inc. (CIR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $277.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect that CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) will announce sales of $277.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $275.60 million and the highest is $278.90 million. CIRCOR International posted sales of $301.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CIRCOR International.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $270.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.09 million. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a positive return on equity of 7.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Sidoti lowered shares of CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. CIRCOR International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in CIRCOR International by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,893,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,740,000 after acquiring an additional 71,240 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in CIRCOR International by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,076,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,927,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CIRCOR International by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 266,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,704,000 after purchasing an additional 18,346 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CIRCOR International by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,477,000 after purchasing an additional 10,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CIRCOR International by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 213,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,947,000 after purchasing an additional 17,967 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CIR traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.40. 277,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $863.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 2.60. CIRCOR International has a 52-week low of $19.73 and a 52-week high of $50.61.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

