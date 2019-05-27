CIRCOR International, Inc. (CIR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $277.25 Million

Posted by on May 27th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts expect that CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) will announce sales of $277.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $275.60 million and the highest is $278.90 million. CIRCOR International posted sales of $301.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CIRCOR International.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $270.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.09 million. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a positive return on equity of 7.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Sidoti lowered shares of CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. CIRCOR International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in CIRCOR International by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,893,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,740,000 after acquiring an additional 71,240 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in CIRCOR International by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,076,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,927,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CIRCOR International by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 266,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,704,000 after purchasing an additional 18,346 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CIRCOR International by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,477,000 after purchasing an additional 10,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CIRCOR International by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 213,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,947,000 after purchasing an additional 17,967 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CIR traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.40. 277,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $863.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 2.60. CIRCOR International has a 52-week low of $19.73 and a 52-week high of $50.61.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CIRCOR International (CIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR)

Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.